29.09.2026 18:05:00

Ethereum's New Glamsterdam Blockchain Upgrade is Coming in October. Here's Why I'm Buying Into the Hype.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's largest developer-oriented blockchain, will execute its long-awaited "Glamsterdam" network upgrade in October. It's expected to be Ethereum's biggest upgrade since "The Merge," which transformed it from an energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain to an energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain in 2022. Let's see how Glamsterdam will improve Ethereum, and whether it will boost Ether's long-term value.

Image source: Getty Images.

Ethereum has two "brains": the execution layer and the consensus layer. The execution layer handles everything its users and developers interact with: smart contracts, decentralized apps, and token transfers. The consensus layer, which works behind the scenes, handles the network's security, agreement, and coordination between validators.

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