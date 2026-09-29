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29.09.2026 18:05:00
Ethereum's New Glamsterdam Blockchain Upgrade is Coming in October. Here's Why I'm Buying Into the Hype.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's largest developer-oriented blockchain, will execute its long-awaited "Glamsterdam" network upgrade in October. It's expected to be Ethereum's biggest upgrade since "The Merge," which transformed it from an energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain to an energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain in 2022. Let's see how Glamsterdam will improve Ethereum, and whether it will boost Ether's long-term value.
Ethereum has two "brains": the execution layer and the consensus layer. The execution layer handles everything its users and developers interact with: smart contracts, decentralized apps, and token transfers. The consensus layer, which works behind the scenes, handles the network's security, agreement, and coordination between validators.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1352
|
0,0008
|
|
0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
177,933
|
-0,4970
|
|
-0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8552
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,28
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9459
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9087
|
0,0083
|
|
0,09