Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Just Outlined a Bold New Strategy for 2030. Here's What It Could Mean for the Price of Ethereum (ETH).

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin is proposing an intriguing new vision for Ethereum, saying in an essay published on Sept. 27 that it should become a "cryptographic world computer" by 2030.

In the essay, he describes a chain that does far more work and operates far more privately than it does today. But what exactly is Buterin getting at with his "world computer" comment, and would it create more demand for Ethereum if his vision were brought to life in the next few years?

Continue reading