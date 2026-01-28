|
28.01.2026 16:50:00
Forget AI Stocks: This Blockchain Company Is Building Tomorrow's Financial Rails
Arguably, the hottest investment thesis on the planet right now is the AI investment thesis. And for good reason -- artificial intelligence is changing every aspect of our lives, and doing so at a breakneck pace.But there might be a bigger opportunity out there that many investors are overlooking: the transformation of the modern global financial system with blockchain technology. The investment opportunity I have my eye on is Ripple, the company behind the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) crypto token.Ripple is a San Francisco-based fintech company that has been around since 2012. Over the past decade, it has inked hundreds of partnerships with financial institutions around the world. Early on, it made a name for itself in the field of cross-border payments, enabling the cheap, easy, and quick transfer of money around the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
