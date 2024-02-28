|
28.02.2024 17:51:00
Forget Bitcoin and Ethereum: This Cryptocurrency Is Poised for an Incredible Run
Cryptocurrencies are waking up after another long slumber. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has gained 92% over the last year, while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) climbed 128% higher. From the introduction of new crypto-based investment vehicles to the upcoming halving of Bitcoin-mining rewards, many forces have combined to thaw the latest crypto winter.But not every cryptocurrency has been invited to the party yet, even if their growth prospects look at least as promising as Bitcoin's or Ethereum's. In particular, Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) seems undervalued and poised to break out in a market-beating run. The official blockchain network of the Web3 Foundation isn't getting the market respect it deserves.Polkadot's low price sticks out like a freshly stubbed toe if you agree that a decentralized and personalized internet is the future.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0807
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,31
|Japanischer Yen
|
162,09
|
-1,2100
|
|
-0,74
|Britische Pfund
|
0,856
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9559
|
0,0033
|
|
0,35
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4489
|
-0,0260
|
|
-0,31
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationszahlen im Blick: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- ATX fällt zum Handelsende deutlich zurück -- DAX letztendlich stärker -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb weiter auf Rekordkurs. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.