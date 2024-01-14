|
14.01.2024 14:55:00
Forget Bitcoin ETFs: Buy This No-Brainer ETF Instead
The first exchange-traded funds tracking the spot price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) began trading last week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead. Investors will no longer need to pay sky-high transaction fees at a cryptocurrency exchange like Coinbase. Instead, numerous low-fee Bitcoin ETFs now provide no-fuss access to the digital asset.The SEC approved 11 separate Bitcoin ETFs, many of which are waiving fees for some time as they battle for market share. One of those ETFs is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which operated under a more complex structure with high fees before it converted to an ETF following SEC approval. Fees on these new Bitcoin ETFs will range from 0.2% to 1.5% excluding waivers.With Bitcoin now available in ETF format backed by well-known players including Fidelity and BlackRock, the digital currency gains some much-needed legitimacy. The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by fraud and scandal over the past few years. Trusting a cryptocurrency exchange after FTX was revealed to be a fraud and Binance pleaded guilty to Federal money laundering charges is likely a tough sell for many investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0952
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,17
|Japanischer Yen
|
158,5805
|
-0,9095
|
|
-0,57
|Britische Pfund
|
0,859
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,14
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9335
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,18
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5654
|
-0,0110
|
|
-0,13
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBeginn der Berichtssaison: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Dow letztlich im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Anleger zurück. An den asiatischen Börsen waren im Freitagshandel unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.