Forget Bitcoin ETFs: Buy This No-Brainer ETF Instead

The first exchange-traded funds tracking the spot price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) began trading last week after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission gave the go-ahead. Investors will no longer need to pay sky-high transaction fees at a cryptocurrency exchange like Coinbase. Instead, numerous low-fee Bitcoin ETFs now provide no-fuss access to the digital asset.The SEC approved 11 separate Bitcoin ETFs, many of which are waiving fees for some time as they battle for market share. One of those ETFs is Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which operated under a more complex structure with high fees before it converted to an ETF following SEC approval. Fees on these new Bitcoin ETFs will range from 0.2% to 1.5% excluding waivers.With Bitcoin now available in ETF format backed by well-known players including Fidelity and BlackRock, the digital currency gains some much-needed legitimacy. The cryptocurrency industry has been rocked by fraud and scandal over the past few years. Trusting a cryptocurrency exchange after FTX was revealed to be a fraud and Binance pleaded guilty to Federal money laundering charges is likely a tough sell for many investors.