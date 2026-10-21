Gas Prices Are Skyrocketing. Can Bitcoin Actually Hedge Against Inflation?

As of Oct. 19, the cost of gasoline is $4.30 per gallon, a shocking 41% higher than one year ago. Since a major driver of the increase is the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran -- which seems to be dragging on and leading to the destruction of more oil-related infrastructure despite constant assurances that it's on the verge of ending -- it's likely that gas prices will rise even further. As energy is an input into most other physical things, that means inflation may roar.

So can Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) help?

Bitcoin is often proposed as a way to protect portfolios from inflation. Here's how that might work in the context of this energy shock, rather than in the context in which its hedging is usually discussed (governments printing more money).

Continue reading