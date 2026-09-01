|
01.09.2026 14:18:00
Grayscale Just Launched the First-Ever ETF for Zcash (ZEC). Here's Why That's Big News for Crypto Investors.
There are nearly 8,100 digital currencies on the market today, but among those that make the cut as legitimate additions to the world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the universe is much, much smaller. One way of looking at that scenario is that now, more than two-and-a-half years since the first spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ETFs came to market in the U.S., it's still kind of a big deal when new spot crypto ETFs appear. It's all the more meaningful when considering that some large fund sponsors won't expand their crypto ETF lineups beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the two largest digital currencies by market capitalization.This new Zcash ETF could user new adoption of that cryptocurrency. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt Devisen-CFDs mit bis zu Hebel 30 handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie mit Devisen-CFDs mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Mit nur 100 € können Sie von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1593
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,23
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,6895
|
0,0695
|
|
0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9413
|
0,0024
|
|
0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0881
|
-0,0183
|
|
-0,20
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Handel am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitt kräftige Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativen Vorzeichen.