26.08.2026 11:54:00

Hackers Just Stole $130 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Cold Storage. Here's Why That Matters for Bitcoin Investors.

In the past few days, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has soared 21% (as of Aug. 24). The bulls are preparing for the positive market sentiment to continue and lift the world's top cryptocurrency out of its slump and to a new record.However, Bitcoin continues to face threats, most recently highlighted by the surprisingly weak security of a popular hardware wallet that allowed hackers to steal $130 million in assets. This unfortunate event negatively impacts the public's trust in this digital asset. Here's what Bitcoin investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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