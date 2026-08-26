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26.08.2026 11:54:00
Hackers Just Stole $130 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Cold Storage. Here's Why That Matters for Bitcoin Investors.
In the past few days, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has soared 21% (as of Aug. 24). The bulls are preparing for the positive market sentiment to continue and lift the world's top cryptocurrency out of its slump and to a new record.However, Bitcoin continues to face threats, most recently highlighted by the surprisingly weak security of a popular hardware wallet that allowed hackers to steal $130 million in assets. This unfortunate event negatively impacts the public's trust in this digital asset. Here's what Bitcoin investors need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1652
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,65
|
0,0200
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8576
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9391
|
0,0009
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1339
|
-0,0004
|
|
0,00