Here's a Key Catalyst for Ethereum That No One Is Talking About

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As crypto markets become more mainstream, investors and traders alike have their eyes on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, Ethereum has seen its value surge so far this year. But what is driving this rebound?One catalyst for Ethereum that isn't widely discussed is the potential optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups provide in terms of scaling for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Given the importance of DeFi applications in driving a majority of the demand on Ethereum's blockchain, this is a big potential upside. Therefore, these scaling solutions are becoming increasingly important to ensure that Ethereum can keep up with growing demand.Let's dive into what these rollups are and why they matter.Continue reading