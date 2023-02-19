|
19.02.2023 12:45:00
Here's a Key Catalyst for Ethereum That No One Is Talking About
As crypto markets become more mainstream, investors and traders alike have their eyes on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). As one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world, Ethereum has seen its value surge so far this year. But what is driving this rebound?One catalyst for Ethereum that isn't widely discussed is the potential optimistic and zero-knowledge rollups provide in terms of scaling for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Given the importance of DeFi applications in driving a majority of the demand on Ethereum's blockchain, this is a big potential upside. Therefore, these scaling solutions are becoming increasingly important to ensure that Ethereum can keep up with growing demand.Let's dive into what these rollups are and why they matter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,072
|
0,0049
|
|
0,45
|Japanischer Yen
|
143,48
|
0,5300
|
|
0,37
|Britische Pfund
|
0,888
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,991
|
0,0030
|
|
0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,411
|
0,0356
|
|
0,43
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.