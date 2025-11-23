|
Here's How Much $100 in Bitcoin Would Be Worth if It Reaches This Billionaire's 2045 Price Target
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is currently worth approximately $86,000 per coin. It's the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2025, and the crypto market is going through some wild swings right now. I glanced back at the Bitcoin quote and found that it had changed by $200 in the few seconds it took to write those two sentences. And now, it's back to what I said in the first place. Let's just stick with that price.So, if you invested $100 in Bitcoin right now, you'd put roughly 0.00116 coins in your crypto wallet. In the real world, you'll get slightly less due to trading fees. For the purposes of this analysis, I'll just call it a $100 Bitcoin buy. That's close enough in this volatile market. Deal?Okay, so longtime Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor expects Bitcoin to be worth $13 million per coin by 2045. The price target is a bit old, culled from a conference in the summer of 2024, but it also represents the Strategy executive chairman's "base case." That's the most likely outcome in the tech and Bitcoin billionaire's view, with the possible price range stretching from $3 million to $49 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1515
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,13
|Japanischer Yen
|
180,0674
|
-1,4526
|
|
-0,80
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8792
|
-0,0026
|
|
-0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9309
|
0,0019
|
|
0,20
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,9625
|
-0,0129
|
|
-0,14
