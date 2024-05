Here's How the Bitcoin Halving Is Playing Out

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's first and most well-known cryptocurrency, has experienced significant milestones and events throughout its history. Among these, the scheduled halving events stand out as pivotal moments that profoundly impacted the cryptocurrency's supply and demand dynamics.Let's explore the recent Bitcoin halving and how it compares to previous ones. There are similarities and differences across the halving cycles, so let's see what it all means for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel