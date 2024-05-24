|
24.05.2024 12:47:00
Here's How the Bitcoin Halving Is Playing Out
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's first and most well-known cryptocurrency, has experienced significant milestones and events throughout its history. Among these, the scheduled halving events stand out as pivotal moments that profoundly impacted the cryptocurrency's supply and demand dynamics.Let's explore the recent Bitcoin halving and how it compares to previous ones. There are similarities and differences across the halving cycles, so let's see what it all means for investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0847
|
0,0032
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
170,33
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8515
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9929
|
0,0040
|
|
0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4742
|
0,0290
|
|
0,34
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.