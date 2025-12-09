|
Here's How the Fed's Upcoming Interest Rate Decision Could Affect the Price of Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has had a difficult few months. As I write this (Dec. 8), it is down almost 30% on its all-time high of Oct. 6. Market sentiment has turned risk-off, in part due to a flash crash that caused over $19 billion in liquidations and took a lot of liquidity out of the market. The crypto fear and greed index has straddled fear and extreme fear for the past two months. Image source: Getty Images.On Dec. 10, the Federal Reserve is expected to decide whether to cut rates further before the end of this year. Rate cuts are typically viewed as positive drivers for cryptocurrency prices. However, given that this rate cut is widely anticipated, it is unlikely to be enough to turn the tide. Case in point: The October rate cut had little effect on stopping Bitcoin's plunge.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
