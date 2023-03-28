|
28.03.2023 14:15:00
Here's One Chart Every Bitcoin Investor Needs to See
After Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) dismal performance in 2022, the recent bounce in price makes it look like the worst might be over. While Bitcoin's recent gains sure feel good after a brutal 2022 that caused its price to sink more than 70%, these are just short-term movements in its price ascension. It can be difficult to not get caught up in price swings, but investors who can maintain a long-term outlook -- and avoid impulsive decisions -- are better suited for success with Bitcoin.If you feel like you might be struggling to keep the big picture in focus, there is one chart that usually helps me avoid the hysteria of people paying too much attention to Bitcoin's price movements. Continue reading
