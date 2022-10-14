Here's What 1 Billionaire Thinks About Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few decades, Paul Tudor Jones has amassed a whopping $7.5 billion fortune. Jones got his start trading cotton futures at the New York Cotton Exchange and has since built a career out of his understanding of macroeconomic factors like interest rates and currencies. But now Jones sees a new frontier abundant with opportunities. Although it isn't often that you see more traditional investors embracing financial innovation, Jones believes "it's hard not to be long crypto."While he used crypto as an umbrella term in his statement, the hedge fund billionaire is one of the most vocal supporters of the most prominent and valuable cryptocurrency -- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Jones has repeatedly claimed that he allocates about 2% of his massive portfolio to Bitcoin and could see merit in dedicating 5% of a portfolio to Bitcoin exposure. Continue reading