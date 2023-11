Here's What 1 of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now

Finally, after nearly a year and a half, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) seems to have come to life. Rising more than 28% last month and falling in line with historical trends, this October treated Bitcoin particularly well yet again. In the previous 13 years, Bitcoin has increased 26% on average in October, with only four years posting a negative return. With this resurgence, one of Bitcoin's most dedicated advocates, Cathie Wood, says we are witnessing the onset of a new bull market. Backing up this claim, her team at Ark Invest recently published a report called "The Bitcoin Monthly," which highlights several on-chain metrics showcasing Bitcoin's overall health and trajectory.Looking back on October, here is what the report had to say.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel