Here's What a $500 Investment in Bitcoin Could Be Worth by 2030

After a dreadful start to the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rallied over the past two months. This has raised investor hopes that Bitcoin might have already hit bottom, and is about to go on another of its epic bull market runs.

Case in point: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong now thinks Bitcoin could hit $400,000 by the end of 2030. If that's the case, then a relatively modest $500 investment in Bitcoin today could be worth nearly $2,500 by 2030. Here's how it could happen.

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