14.01.2024 15:50:00

Here's What Cathie Wood and Ark Invest Think About Bitcoin Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has arguably been one of the most talked-about topics in the financial world recently as the first spot Bitcoin ETF launched on Jan. 10. Yet, despite the widespread coverage, the decentralized nature of Bitcoin can make it difficult to evaluate its current position and keep track of developments. That's where Cathie Wood and her team at Ark Invest come in.Every month, they compile a report that sheds light on the latest Bitcoin-related developments, providing both short-term and long-term information that can help us gain better insight into the world's most valuable cryptocurrency. With another month passing, it's time to dive into what the experts had to say in their latest analysis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0958
0,0007
0,06
Japanischer Yen
159,38
0,7995
0,50
Britische Pfund
0,8602
0,0013
0,16
Schweizer Franken
0,9347
0,0012
0,12
Hongkong-Dollar
8,5708
0,0058
0,07
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost verbuchen mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen