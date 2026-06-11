|
11.06.2026 02:30:00
Here's What History Says to Expect for Ethereum This Summer
If you ask a longtime Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holder how he or she feels about the coin's performance during the summer, the person might talk about that one time in 2021 when the coin was on fire -- and then wince when starting to think about how it performs pretty much every other year. The warm months have a habit of handing the second largest cryptocurrency a slow, grinding decline that saps holders' patience.This year, the slow season opens with Ethereum already in bad shape. The coin is trading near $1,675.66, below its August 2025 peak, as the crypto market is in a state of extreme pessimism and fear.So, are holders in for more pain, or will things be different this time?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1521
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,15
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,9745
|
-0,2055
|
|
-0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9217
|
-0,0008
|
|
-0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0284
|
-0,0137
|
|
-0,15
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX im Plus -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Wall Street vor zurückhaltendem Start -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich empfindlich. Die Wall Street dürfte leicht zulegen. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.