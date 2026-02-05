|
05.02.2026 16:58:00
Here's What Needs to Happen for Ethereum to Hit $5,000 This Year
Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) $5,000 price level has, over the last couple of years, taken on a somewhat mythical prominence in the minds of many crypto investors. In August 2025, pretty much everyone thought that the coin was bound to cross that level.Instead, it rose to $4,946, just a hair past its prior all-time high near $4,815, set in late 2021. And then it began its long, unhappy trek back down to near $2,350, where it is today. Thus, Ethereum has never managed to be worth $5,000 per coin despite two closely followed attempts.But 2026 is one of the more plausible years for that number to finally be reached, assuming that a few different factors cooperate. Let's look at what needs to happen for the coin to grow by more than double and hit $5,000 this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1812
|
0,0030
|
|
0,25
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,6015
|
0,5715
|
|
0,31
|Britische Pfund
|
0,868
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,26
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9171
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,232
|
0,0259
|
|
0,28
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.