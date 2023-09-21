|
21.09.2023 11:39:00
Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin
With an investing philosophy centered around innovation, CEO Cathie Wood and her firm Ark Invest are natural fans of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Given that Bitcoin is the most decentralized, secure, and valuable cryptocurrency on the market, Ark believes it has the potential to revolutionize finance.Every month, Ark publishes a report showcasing various blockchain-based metrics, investor behavior trends, and macroeconomic factors. This analysis provides valuable context about Bitcoin's status and potential trajectory. Here's what Ark's most recent report (from Aug. 31) had to say. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0654
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,07
|Japanischer Yen
|
158,21
|
-0,0600
|
|
-0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8704
|
0,0032
|
|
0,37
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9672
|
0,0030
|
|
0,31
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3341
|
-0,0024
|
|
-0,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen bleiben im Blick: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX gehen etwas leichter ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Fernost schließen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag etwas tiefer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex notierte schwächer. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag freundlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedlich Richtungen.