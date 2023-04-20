|
20.04.2023 12:30:00
Here's What One of the Smartest Investors on the Planet Is Saying About Bitcoin Right Now
Continuing its impressive start to 2023, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) registered its best month in more than 16 months in March, rising by more than 20%. And one of the world's most prominent investors thinks recognition of the value in Bitcoin's decentralized characteristics could lead to added demand.Every month, Cathie Wood and her team of analysts at Ark Invest publish a report on the state of Bitcoin. As lovers of innovation in general, Wood and her firm are naturally fond of Bitcoin and its potential to disrupt the financial landscape. And based on Ark's April report, Wood thinks that Bitcoin has taken center stage as the rest of the economy dealt with a series of bank failures that ultimately required the Federal Reserve and other regulators to intervene. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.