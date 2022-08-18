Here's What One of the World's Smartest Investors Thinks About Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things have been interesting for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over the past month to say the least. After getting routed through May, June, and July, Bitcoin is now up more than 30% since its mid-July low. But what could have caused this rebound? Cathie Wood and her team at ARK Invest believe they might have a few ideas on the current Bitcoin market and what the future could hold.Wood shed some further light on this trend and the reasoning behind her firm's beliefs on why this upswing occurred. She highlighted the 200 week moving average (WMA) as being a consistent support level for Bitcoin. The 200 WMA sits at about $22,000, and when Bitcoin fell below that price, analysts were worried that without a quick reclamation of that level, a further drop to as low as $10,000 could happen. But Bitcoin bounced back fast, got above the support line, and has since gained some much needed momentum. Continue reading