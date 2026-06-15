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15.06.2026 20:25:00
Here's What to Do if Ethereum Drops Below $1,000
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) may be down 66% from its August 2025 peak near $4,950, but it's still the second-largest cryptocurrency. Nonetheless, the crypto market is in a state of extreme fear at the moment. And so, a chorus of holders is bracing for the next big round number down, which is $1,000.That price level gets discussed from a place of deep pessimism about the chain's future, as it implies a 40% decline from here after months of punishing price action. But what should investors do if it actually happens?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1589
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,18
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,7585
|
-0,5015
|
|
-0,27
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8657
|
0,0010
|
|
0,12
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9193
|
-0,0016
|
|
-0,17
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0793
|
-0,0154
|
|
-0,17
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