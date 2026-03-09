09.03.2026 11:30:00

Here's What Would Need to Happen for Bitcoin to Flip Gold Someday

Today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a market cap of roughly $1.4 trillion. Gold's market cap is about $36 trillion. There's thus a huge gap separating the world's most prominent digital asset, which some have called digital gold, and the precious metal that people have used as a store of value for millennia.But just a handful of years ago, Bitcoin didn't even exist, and its incredible rise from oddity to mainstream asset is more than enough to make many investors wonder if it might one day match or even one-up gold. Let's explore whether that proposition is realistic and what would need to happen for it to occur.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1628
0,0091
0,78
Japanischer Yen
183,54
0,8800
0,48
Britische Pfund
0,8659
-0,0003
-0,03
Schweizer Franken
0,9041
0,0024
0,26
Hongkong-Dollar
9,0934
0,0699
0,77
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen