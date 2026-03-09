|
09.03.2026 11:30:00
Here's What Would Need to Happen for Bitcoin to Flip Gold Someday
Today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has a market cap of roughly $1.4 trillion. Gold's market cap is about $36 trillion. There's thus a huge gap separating the world's most prominent digital asset, which some have called digital gold, and the precious metal that people have used as a store of value for millennia.But just a handful of years ago, Bitcoin didn't even exist, and its incredible rise from oddity to mainstream asset is more than enough to make many investors wonder if it might one day match or even one-up gold. Let's explore whether that proposition is realistic and what would need to happen for it to occur.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1628
|
0,0091
|
|
0,78
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,54
|
0,8800
|
|
0,48
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8659
|
-0,0003
|
|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9041
|
0,0024
|
|
0,26
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0934
|
0,0699
|
|
0,77
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.