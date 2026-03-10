|
10.03.2026 10:45:00
Here's What Would Need to Happen For Ethereum to Flip Bitcoin by 2030
Could Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) surpass Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in total market capitalization someday? This possibility of a so-called flippening, as this hypothetical event is known in crypto circles, has been a favorite thought experiment for years now because of the disruption to the ordinary state of affairs that it implies. Still, with Bitcoin's market cap at about $1.4 trillion today, and Ethereum's near $240 billion, the gap between these two assets is about as wide as it's been in quite a few years.So is it actually possible for Ethereum to become larger than Bitcoin by 2030, or is it a pipe dream?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1629
|
0,0001
|
|
0,00
|Japanischer Yen
|
183,54
|
0,0200
|
|
0,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8658
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9046
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0982
|
0,0053
|
|
0,06
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf baldiges Kriegsende: ATX und DAX schließen kräftig im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich erholt
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigt sich ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen legten am Dienstag zu.