Here's Why Bitcoin Is a Good Inflation Hedge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, has been rising in recent months at a rate it hasn't in decades. Record government stimulus meant to help people through the pandemic, coupled with struggling supply chains, has resulted in higher prices for everyday items. Now investors are trying to figure out where to park their money. Many speculators out there view Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, as an inflation hedge, meaning that its price should be climbing during times like these. This hasn't been the case at all, however, as the top crypto has fallen 55% since hitting a peak last November. So is Bitcoin a poor inflation hedge? I don't think so. Let's take a closer look. Continue reading