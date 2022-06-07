Here's Why Bitcoin Is a No-Brainer Investment You Need in Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since peaking at close to $69,000 per token in November 2021, the world's top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), has cratered 56% (as of June 2) amid investor sentiment quickly shifting away from riskier assets. Long-term skeptics of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are having their day in the sun right now. But I think this could be a prime buying opportunity. Despite its poor recent performance, I think every long-term investor -- those that have a time horizon of more than 10 years -- should allocate 1% of their portfolio to Bitcoin. Here's an important reason why. With soaring inflation happening in the U.S., we don't need to look far to see the negative impact of the Federal Reserve's loose monetary policy ever since the Great Recession more than a decade ago. To be fair, low interest rates and other stimulative measures were necessary to get the country past the subprime mortgage crisis and the depths of the coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading