22.01.2022 16:33:00
Here's Why Bitcoin Is Better Than Gold
The biggest bull case for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now centers on it becoming a digital version of gold. While cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision a world where digital assets have real utility in our daily lives, as things stand today, the most valuable cryptocurrency is just starting to scratch the surface as a legitimate store of value. Institutions are beginning to allocate portions of their portfolios to Bitcoin, and corporations like Block and Tesla are even buying Bitcoin for their balance sheets. I expect many organizations will follow these trailblazers, creating a path to cement Bitcoin as a true "digital gold." I think the top cryptocurrency has some major advantages compared to the expensive precious metal. Continue reading to find out why Bitcoin may be a better investment than gold. Continue reading
