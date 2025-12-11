|
11.12.2025 22:54:18
Here's Why Bitcoin Rallied 4% Off Of Today's Lows
It's been a wild and whacky 24 hours for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and many other top cryptocurrencies as well, for that matter.As of 24 hours ago, Bitcoin was trading around $92,450 per token, sinking to an intraday low of around $89,420 at 11:15 a.m. ET, before rallying to a 24-hour high of almost exactly $93,000 per token as of 4:30 p.m. ET. That's good for a trough-to-peak move of 4.3% today. This significant intraday volatility has also been observed in other markets, with the Nasdaq (which tracks mostly technology and high-growth stocks) experiencing similar intraday moves. Thus, the entire thesis regarding the correlation between Bitcoin and other risk assets increasing appears to be at play again today.
