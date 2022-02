Here's Why Cathie Wood Is So Bullish on Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cathie Wood and her firm, ARK Invest, rose to prominence at the start of the pandemic because of the success of her innovation-focused strategies. Her flagship exchange-traded fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), generated a total return of 157% in 2020. With a firm whose mission it is to invest in breakthrough technologies, it's no wonder that Cathie Wood also offers clients exposure to cryptocurrencies. But what caught my attention was a research report, titled Big Ideas 2022, recently released by ARK Invest. It had an incredibly bullish price target for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): $1.36 million per coin by 2030. Based on the top cryptocurrency's recent price of $40,500, this implies a monster gain of roughly 32-fold! And it's more than double Wood's previous target of $500,000. Let's take a closer look at why this famous investor is so optimistic on Bitcoin. Continue reading