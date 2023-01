Here's Why eCash, Fantom, and Bitcoin SV Are Surging Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's another solid day for risk assets, with cryptocurrencies seeing appreciation across the board. The 24-hour move for the entire market, as of 12 p.m. ET, is just shy of 2%, reflecting increasingly bullish sentiment for this asset class. However, certain altcoins have absolutely skyrocketed in today's session, posting gains well in excess of the overall market. Three such tokens worth watching today are eCash (CRYPTO: XEC), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM), and Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV), which have surged 18.1%, 22.1%, and 4.9%, respectively, over the past 24 hours as of noon ET. Each of these tokens appear to be rallying in part due to a more bullish broad-based macro backdrop. However, certain token-specific catalysts are also being factored in today.Continue reading