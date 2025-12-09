10.12.2025 00:36:37

Here's Why Ethereum Soared More than 6% Today, Breaking $3,300 for the First Time In Nearly a Month

As of 6:15 p.m. ET, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) 6.1% move over the past 24 hours is the biggest move out of any top-5 cryptocurrency ranked by market capitalization. As the world's second-largest token in existence with a market cap of around $400 billion-Ethereum actually just crossed that threshold (and the $3,300 token price level) today-these sorts of intraday moves mean billions of dollars of gains for investors collectively. This is Ethereum's highest level since Nov. 13, and caps off an incredible two weeks in which Ethereum rallied from a low of below $2,700 per token to its current level. Indeed, I'd argue that most investors would accept a 23% return over such a short time frame in any asset.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1631
0,0003
0,03
Japanischer Yen
182,254
-0,1060
-0,06
Britische Pfund
0,8741
-0,0002
-0,02
Schweizer Franken
0,9374
-0,0002
-0,02
Hongkong-Dollar
9,051
-0,0113
-0,12
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 49

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. An der Wall Street schlugen die Indizes unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen