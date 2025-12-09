|
Here's Why Ethereum Soared More than 6% Today, Breaking $3,300 for the First Time In Nearly a Month
As of 6:15 p.m. ET, Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) 6.1% move over the past 24 hours is the biggest move out of any top-5 cryptocurrency ranked by market capitalization. As the world's second-largest token in existence with a market cap of around $400 billion-Ethereum actually just crossed that threshold (and the $3,300 token price level) today-these sorts of intraday moves mean billions of dollars of gains for investors collectively. This is Ethereum's highest level since Nov. 13, and caps off an incredible two weeks in which Ethereum rallied from a low of below $2,700 per token to its current level. Indeed, I'd argue that most investors would accept a 23% return over such a short time frame in any asset.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1631
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,254
|
-0,1060
|
|
-0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8741
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9374
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,051
|
-0,0113
|
|
-0,12
