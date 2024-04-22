|
22.04.2024 09:33:00
Here's Why I Finally Decided to Buy a Bitcoin ETF
The emergence of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has opened up a new avenue for investors to enter the cryptocurrency market without the complexities of managing crypto wallets and navigating exchanges. With a selection of 11 ETFs now trading, investors can easily put Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into their portfolios through their regular brokerages.Despite my longstanding belief that the best way to invest in Bitcoin is by straightforwardly purchasing the actual cryptocurrency, I recently found myself buying shares of one of these new Bitcoin ETFs. While holding Bitcoin directly allows for personal custody and round-the-clock trading, there are compelling reasons for some investors to consider one of these ETFs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0635
|
-0,0021
|
|
-0,19
|Japanischer Yen
|
164,6
|
-0,3200
|
|
-0,19
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8638
|
0,0025
|
|
0,29
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9697
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3342
|
-0,0130
|
|
-0,16