22.04.2024 09:33:00

Here's Why I Finally Decided to Buy a Bitcoin ETF

The emergence of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has opened up a new avenue for investors to enter the cryptocurrency market without the complexities of managing crypto wallets and navigating exchanges. With a selection of 11 ETFs now trading, investors can easily put Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) into their portfolios through their regular brokerages.Despite my longstanding belief that the best way to invest in Bitcoin is by straightforwardly purchasing the actual cryptocurrency, I recently found myself buying shares of one of these new Bitcoin ETFs. While holding Bitcoin directly allows for personal custody and round-the-clock trading, there are compelling reasons for some investors to consider one of these ETFs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0635
-0,0021
-0,19
Japanischer Yen
164,6
-0,3200
-0,19
Britische Pfund
0,8638
0,0025
0,29
Schweizer Franken
0,9697
-0,0014
-0,14
Hongkong-Dollar
8,3342
-0,0130
-0,16
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen