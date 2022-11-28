|
28.11.2022 15:35:00
Here's Why I Just Bought This Bitcoin Alternative
I made an unusual investment last week, as I picked up a few shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC). I'll show you what made this buy so different from my typical trades, and then I'll show you exactly why I couldn't help myself from tapping that buy button.Long story short, I think Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is deeply undervalued these days. Read on to learn more about this unique moneymaking opportunity.There are a few qualities that set this particular transaction apart from anything I'd normally buy.Continue reading
