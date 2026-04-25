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25.04.2026 17:41:00
Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch (XRP) Ripple With a 10-Foot Pole
XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is generally perceived to be a high-upside cryptocurrency, with plenty of potential for long-term price appreciation. But is that really the case?Right now, XRP is trading around the $1.50 mark. Surprise, surprise, but that's almost exactly where XRP was trading five years ago. So where's all the upside potential? Unfortunately, XRP may never skyrocket in value, and here's why.In the minds of many investors, XRP and Ripple are interchangeable terms. And to a certain degree, that's true. After all, XRP is the token of the Ripple payment network, and the XRP blockchain ledger provides the "rails" used by this payment network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1717
|
0,0035
|
|
0,30
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,81
|
0,2100
|
|
0,11
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8661
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9199
|
0,0013
|
|
0,15
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,181
|
0,0308
|
|
0,34
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