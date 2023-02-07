|
07.02.2023 11:15:00
Here's Why Now Is Still a Good Time to Buy the Next Bitcoin Dip
Seemingly out of nowhere, January has seen an incredible rally in the crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), of course, is up 37.57% over the past 30 days. But it's not just Bitcoin -- just about every crypto across the board is up. Some of the biggest gainers have been metaverse cryptos, gaming cryptos, and meme coins.And that's exactly what concerns me. Weren't we just talking about "crypto winter" a few weeks ago, and bemoaning the economy's chances for higher inflation and a grinding recession? Whenever sentiment shifts overnight like this, I'm always skeptical. So I'm convinced that this January crypto rally can't possibly last. But if you're a Bitcoin investor, that might be good news, because "buying the dip" has proven to be a successful strategy for Bitcoin investors who use a dollar-cost averaging strategy. Continue reading
