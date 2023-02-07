07.02.2023 11:15:00

Here's Why Now Is Still a Good Time to Buy the Next Bitcoin Dip

Seemingly out of nowhere, January has seen an incredible rally in the crypto market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), of course, is up 37.57% over the past 30 days. But it's not just Bitcoin -- just about every crypto across the board is up. Some of the biggest gainers have been metaverse cryptos, gaming cryptos, and meme coins.And that's exactly what concerns me. Weren't we just talking about "crypto winter" a few weeks ago, and bemoaning the economy's chances for higher inflation and a grinding recession? Whenever sentiment shifts overnight like this, I'm always skeptical. So I'm convinced that this January crypto rally can't possibly last. But if you're a Bitcoin investor, that might be good news, because "buying the dip" has proven to be a successful strategy for Bitcoin investors who use a dollar-cost averaging strategy.  Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:

» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.

Newssuche

GO

Nachrichten

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,0746
0,0015
0,14
Japanischer Yen
140,578
-0,0520
-0,04
Britische Pfund
0,8884
-0,0020
-0,22
Schweizer Franken
0,9877
-0,0015
-0,15
Hongkong-Dollar
8,4352
0,0148
0,18
Währungsrechner
mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich mit Gewinnen im Mittwochshandel. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Verluste verzeichnet.
pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen