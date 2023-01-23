|
23.01.2023 14:28:00
Here's Why Shiba Inu Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2023
2023 is off to a precarious start, with the market higher but a lot of uncertainty in the air about economic and market conditions moving forward.Crypto has begun to poke its head out with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rebounding nicely and recently topping $21,000 in hopes of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. While I don't know what the future holds this year, if inflation keeps cooling and the Federal Reserve stops raising interest rates, there is a chance for a more bullish year for the broader crypto market.In a bull market and more of a risk-on environment, I see the potential for the popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to beat Bitcoin in 2023. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
