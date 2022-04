How Bitcoin Can Be Stored in Your Brain

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the features of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) that deserves a little more attention is that it can be stored in the brain. For the first time in history, a person's entire net worth can be condensed into 12 words and memorized. My investment thesis here is that I should hold a form of money that I can store inside my head. Why? Because of geopolitical unrest.Image source: Getty Images.Bitcoin wallets are ultimately based on very large and random numbers. The recovery phrase is a human-readable version of the random number that represents your money. You're likely to fail if you try to memorize a 40-digit number. Instead, a recovery phrase is made up of 12 to 24 words, which are a lot easier to remember. Continue reading