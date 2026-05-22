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22.05.2026 15:15:00
How Buying Bitcoin Today Could Help You Retire Earlier
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most valuable cryptocurrency, reached its record high of about $126,000 last October. But as of this writing, it trades at around $77,000. That pullback can be attributed to macro headwinds, high Treasury yields that drove investors away from cryptocurrencies and other speculative investments, and the Fed's reluctance to cut rates. Profit takers at the top also exacerbated that selling pressure by triggering leveraged liquidations.However, Bitcoin has still risen roughly 17,210% over the past ten years. It went through some wild year-to-year swings, but investors who were shaken out by those previous pullbacks left a lot of money on the table. Therefore, I believe investors who buy Bitcoin today -- as the bulls look the other way -- could still reap substantial gains toward an earlier retirement.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1615
|
-0,0005
|
|
-0,04
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,78
|
0,0700
|
|
0,04
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8636
|
-0,0017
|
|
-0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9108
|
-0,0030
|
|
-0,33
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1017
|
-0,0012
|
|
-0,01
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