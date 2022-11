How Much Bitcoin Does Coinbase Really Have? CEO Brian Armstrong Responds To 'FUD' From CZ

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong opened up his company's balance sheet on Twitter after Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao sewed some doubt regarding one of its partners.What Happened: CZ, in a since-deleted tweet, doubted that Grayscale, operator of the biggest bitcoin trust with Coinbase holding the assets, actually holds all the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) it says it does.CZ posted figures that, if accurate, would cast doubt on Grayscale and Coinbase's claims. He stated in the tweet, "Just stating 'news reports,' not making any claims."Armstrong swiftly replied to CZ by subtweet, using the crypto slang for fear, uncertainty, and doubt: "If you see FUD out there - remember, our financials are public (we're ...Full story available on Benzinga.com