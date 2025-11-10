|
10.11.2025 12:30:00
How the Next Ethereum Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The path to becoming a crypto millionaire is fairly straightforward: Find a coin or token that's trading for just a few bucks, invest $1,000 upfront, and then wait for the coin to deliver 1,000-fold returns. Voila! Within a decade, your $1,000 has been transformed into $1 million.That was the path taken by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which has already proven its ability to mint new millionaires. In August 2015, Ethereum was trading for just $3. A decade later, it trades for more than $3,000.So which cryptocurrency today has the potential to become the next Ethereum and deliver 1,000-fold returns?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
