15.12.2025 16:25:30

Hut 8 Corp. Plunges Another 12% Today. When Will the Bleeding Stop For This Bitcoin Miner?

Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) is seeing yet another day of intense selling pressure, with shares of HUT stock down 12% in today's session alone (as of 10:15 a.m. ET). As I touched on last week, there is one key reason that appears to be driving this move, which is again in play during today's session.In combination with yet another slump in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is hovering around $88,000 per token and still down approximately 30% from its recent peak, concerns about where the world's top cryptocurrency is headed are another key factor driving investor unease in HUT stock today.Let's dive into the two key catalysts that appear to be taking Hut 8 lower, and why this particular Bitcoin miner isn't receiving any love from investors right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1748
0,0009
0,07
Japanischer Yen
182,48
-0,4100
-0,22
Britische Pfund
0,8788
0,0011
0,13
Schweizer Franken
0,9362
0,0018
0,20
Hongkong-Dollar
9,1424
0,0044
0,05
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt stärker -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt knappe Gewinne verbuchte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen