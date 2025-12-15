|
15.12.2025 16:25:30
Hut 8 Corp. Plunges Another 12% Today. When Will the Bleeding Stop For This Bitcoin Miner?
Hut 8 (NASDAQ: HUT) is seeing yet another day of intense selling pressure, with shares of HUT stock down 12% in today's session alone (as of 10:15 a.m. ET). As I touched on last week, there is one key reason that appears to be driving this move, which is again in play during today's session.In combination with yet another slump in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is hovering around $88,000 per token and still down approximately 30% from its recent peak, concerns about where the world's top cryptocurrency is headed are another key factor driving investor unease in HUT stock today.Let's dive into the two key catalysts that appear to be taking Hut 8 lower, and why this particular Bitcoin miner isn't receiving any love from investors right now. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
