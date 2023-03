Hype Around Bitcoin Ordinals Sends Stacks Surging Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few cryptos are seeing the kind of appreciation Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) is seeing of late. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, this blockchain project surged 10.9% over the past 24 hours. This move brings the cryptocurrency's overall year-to-date gain to nearly 320% at the time of writing. This is also a token that's officially surged past the $1 billion mark, taking a top-50 spot in the crypto rankings by market capitalization.Not bad for less than two months of work.