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07.09.2026 17:36:06
Hyperliquid Strategies Soared by 94% in August. Should Investors Forget Bitcoin and Buy This Stock Instead?
Shares of Hyperliquid Strategies (NASDAQ: PURR) gained about 94% in August 2026, easily outperforming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). However, investors should first understand what soared.Hyperliquid Strategies is not the same as Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain network. It is a publicly traded company that owns HYPE tokens and earns additional ones by committing some of them to help secure and operate the Hyperliquid network. HYPE itself rose about 60% in August 2026, while Bitcoin gained roughly 25%.But Hyperliquid Strategies' much stronger performance was not driven only by rising Hyperliquid token prices. Investors were also willing to pay more for the publicly traded company holding those tokens. The decision to buy Hyperliquid Strategies instead of Bitcoin is more complicated than simply comparing their August returns.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1626
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0,0015
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|
0,13
|Japanischer Yen
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179,4135
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-1,8365
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|
-1,01
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8585
|
-0,0002
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|
-0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9408
|
0,0004
|
|
0,04
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1143
|
0,0104
|
|
0,11
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