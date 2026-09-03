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03.09.2026 13:45:00
I Think iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) Is the Best Bitcoin ETF to Buy Right Now
Bitcoin has bounced back in the past couple of weeks. Since Aug. 19, the world's most valuable digital asset has seen its price surge 21% (as of Sept. 1). The bulls have been waiting for some positive momentum, as Bitcoin was trading below $70,000 for about two and a half months.U.S.-based investors that want exposure to the top cryptocurrency in an accessible, convenient, and regulatory-compliant way can pick between the many different spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But how do you choose just one from this long list?I believe the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) is the best choice. Here's why. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
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1,1628
|
0,0039
|
|
0,34
|Japanischer Yen
|
181,21
|
-2,6800
|
|
-1,46
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8595
|
-0,0001
|
|
-0,01
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9386
|
-0,0037
|
|
-0,40
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1145
|
0,0271
|
|
0,30
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