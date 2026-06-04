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04.06.2026 23:07:52
IBIT or ETHA? Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Both Down. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Comparing iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) and iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) reveals two spot cryptocurrency funds with identical costs but exposure to different underlying digital assets and varying volatility profiles.Both funds represent the new wave of spot cryptocurrency vehicles launched in 2024, designed to provide direct price exposure without the complexities of managing digital wallets, securing private keys, or navigating unregulated crypto exchanges. While IBIT focuses on the Bitcoin market, ETHA tracks the Ethereum network, each offering a distinct entry point into the evolving blockchain ecosystem.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1617
|
0,0016
|
|
0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
185,79
|
0,1700
|
|
0,09
|Britische Pfund
|
0,865
|
0,0006
|
|
0,07
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9169
|
-0,0019
|
|
-0,21
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0977
|
0,0085
|
|
0,09
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