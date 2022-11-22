If Big Oil Gets Into Bitcoin Mining, Is It Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining stocks have been coming under greater and greater pressure to reduce their electricity consumption and shift into greener sources of energy. As a result, many of them have been embracing solar, wind, and hydro solutions to power their massive mining operations. But now comes a new wrinkle in the push toward greener, more sustainable Bitcoin mining: the entry of Big Oil. Shell (NYSE: SHEL) says it has an innovative new technology that can reduce costs and emissions for Bitcoin miners by as much as 48%. So what can we expect for the future of Bitcoin if Big Oil decides to move aggressively into mining?For now, Shell appears to be focusing on coolants and lubricants. Basically, Shell is saying it can help Bitcoin miners by making their operations run smoother and more efficiently. The centerpiece of Shell's green energy initiative is something called Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X, which comes with high cooling efficiency and some impressive thermodynamic properties.