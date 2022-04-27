|
27.04.2022 19:39:09
If Bitcoin Breaks This Line There Will Be Hell To Pay
I’ve always said that bitcoin's true use-case for investors was as a speculative barometer, whose price is a pure function of risk-taking appetite tied to the amount of liquidity in markets, and the viral but disastrously misinformed notion of never-ending government stimulus.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Forbes"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0523
|
0,0023
|
|
0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
137,033
|
-0,3915
|
|
-0,28
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8394
|
-0,0034
|
|
-0,40
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,024
|
0,0031
|
|
0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,2577
|
0,0188
|
|
0,23