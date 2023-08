If This One Valuation Model Is Right, Then Bitcoin Is a Screaming Buy

Looking ahead to 2024, a growing number of investors are expecting the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to surge in value. Some expect Bitcoin to soar past the $100,000 level, and still others expect Bitcoin to skyrocket past the $1 million mark.But just how realistic are any of these predictions? After all, sometimes it feels like Bitcoin price predictions are based on nothing more than hope and a prayer. But there's one popular Bitcoin valuation model that has the attention of investors, and it's currently sending out some very bullish signals right now. Let's take a closer look.While there are a variety of ways to model Bitcoin's future price, one of the most popular is known as the Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model. Simply stated, this is a way to model the future price of Bitcoin by treating it like a store-of-value commodity, much like gold, silver, or platinum. That makes sense, on a certain level, because Bitcoin has often been called "digital gold." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel