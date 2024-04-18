|
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
During the past decade, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index have returned 231% and 335%, respectively, including dividends (as of April 15). This shows that it has been a fantastic time to be a stock market investor.However, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has absolutely crushed those gains. If you invested $1,000 in the world's oldest and most valuable cryptocurrency in April 2013, you'd be sitting on a balance of roughly $121,000 right now. That monster 12,000% gain is truly jaw-dropping.There might be no other asset that has performed better than Bitcoin has during the past 10 years. It's been an impressive journey for this top digital asset. Before we assess where it can go in the future, it's important to understand Bitcoin's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
